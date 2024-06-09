Martha’s Vineyard is about to run out of pot. That’s led to a lawsuit and a scramble by regulators

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (AP) — Martha’s Vineyard is about to run out of pot. One dispensary is already out entirely and the other is selling its remaining supplies. The problem boils down to location. Although Massachusetts voters opted to legalize marijuana more than seven years ago, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has taken the position that transporting pot across the ocean — whether by boat or plane — risks running afoul of federal laws. The conundrum led Geoff Rose, who owns the Island Time dispensary, to file a lawsuit last month against the commission, which now says that finding a solution to the island’s pot problem is a top priority. Commissioners visited Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday to hear directly from affected residents.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.