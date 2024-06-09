What to stream this week: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Origin,’ Snoopy and Paul McCartney

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an album from Paul McCartney & Wings, Jake Gyllenhaal starring in his first TV role as a prosecutor accused of murder in “Presumed Innocent,” and actor Andrew McCarthy sets out to reconnect with some of this fellow Brat Pack alum. “Origin,” Ava DuVernay’s stirringly humanistic adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” begins streaming on Hulu, and just in time for summer vacation, a new Peanuts series called “Camp Snoopy” premieres on Apple TV.

By The Associated Press

