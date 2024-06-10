Liberal Judge Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court with majority at stake

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal judge who previously represented Planned Parenthood in a case related to abortion access has entered the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Majority control of the battleground state’s highest court is at stake. Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford launched her campaign Monday to succeed retiring liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. Crawford joins conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel as the only announced candidates. Schimel is a former Republican state attorney general who opposes abortion. The election is in April with the court’s liberal 4-3 majority on the line.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.