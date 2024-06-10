Rudy Giuliani processed in Arizona in fake electors scheme to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss to Biden

PHOENIX (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has been processed in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s Arizona election loss to Joe Biden. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provided a mug shot of the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney on Monday. It gave no other details. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County said Giuliani posted bond in the amount of $10,000 cash. The former mayor pleaded not guilty in May to nine felony charges stemming from his role in the fake electors effort. His spokesman said he will be vindicated.

