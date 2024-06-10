UN Security Council to vote on cease-fire resolution aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Monday afternoon on a U.S. resolution that welcomes a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden that the United States says Israel has accepted. It calls on Hamas to accept the three-phase plan. Hamas has said it viewed the proposal “positively.” The council’s scheduling of the vote indicated that the resolution will likely be adopted unanimously. If adopted, it would be the first Security Council resolution on a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.