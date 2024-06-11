Mexico’s tactic to cut immigration to the US: grind migrants down
By MEGAN JANETSKY and FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ
Associated Press
VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities are using a simple but harsh tactic to deal with migrants trying to get to he U.S. They’re wearing them out until they give up. Mexico is driven by mounting pressure from the U.S. to block millions of people headed north. But they country doesn’t have the funds to deport migrants. So instead migrants are churning in limbo in Mexico. Authorities round them up across the country and dump them in southern Mexican cities of Villahermosa and Tapachula. Some migrants have been punted back as many as six times. A psychologist at the only migrant shelter in Villahermosa says, “Mexico is the wall.”