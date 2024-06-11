Supreme Court has a lot of work to do and little time to do it with a sizeable case backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has a lot of work left to do, and little time to do it. The court is headed into its final few weeks with nearly half of the cases heard this year undecided, including ones that could reshape the law on everything from guns to abortion to social media. The justices are also still weighing whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution in the election interference case against him, more than a month after hearing arguments. The court has heard 61 cases so far but still has 29 cases to decide.

By MARK SHERMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

