US opts for experience and versatility on Olympic women’s basketball roster, passes on Caitlin Clark

USA Basketball says experience was a major reason Caitlin Clark was left off the U.S. Olympic roster that was officially announced Tuesday. The roster compiled by the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee features seven returning players from the gold-medal winning team at the Tokyo Games. Diana Taurasi is back for a record sixth time. She made the 2004 Olympic team when she was a rookie in the WNBA, and now the 42-year-old will be on the team again. Other returners from the Tokyo Olympics are Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Brittney Griner.

