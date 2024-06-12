Juan Soto joins Daddy Yankee and Kyle Tucker teams with Travis Scott on Topps Series 2 cards

Juan Soto has been on baseball cards with Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout and other big stars. But this one, well, this one was a little different . This one had the New York Yankees slugger and Puerto Rican musician Daddy Yankee. Soto says, “I mean, the Big Boss! It’s just great.” The Soto-Daddy Yankee collaboration is one of two “Signature Tunes” cards that are part of the latest edition of Topps Series 2, shining a light on players and the artists behind their walk-up music. Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker and rap superstar Travis Scott are on the other “Signature Tunes” card.

