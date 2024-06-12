Juan Soto joins Daddy Yankee and Kyle Tucker teams with Travis Scott on Topps Series 2 cards
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
Juan Soto has been on baseball cards with Ken Griffey Jr., Mike Trout and other big stars. But this one, well, this one was a little different . This one had the New York Yankees slugger and Puerto Rican musician Daddy Yankee. Soto says, “I mean, the Big Boss! It’s just great.” The Soto-Daddy Yankee collaboration is one of two “Signature Tunes” cards that are part of the latest edition of Topps Series 2, shining a light on players and the artists behind their walk-up music. Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker and rap superstar Travis Scott are on the other “Signature Tunes” card.