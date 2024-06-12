Turkey can expect strong support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024. So can Germany

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Six years ago, Ilkay Gündogan’s place on the German national team was in question over a photograph with Turkey’s president. Now he’s the team captain. When Gündogan leads the German national team out against Scotland in the European Championship opener Friday, he will be its first captain of Turkish heritage at a major tournament. While Gündogan had to choose which country to represent on the field, fans can support both. The Turkish national team is also counting on enthusiastic support as it aims to get past the group stage for the first time since 2008.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.