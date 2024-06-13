Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky led the way as the Florida Panthers moved within a victory of their first Stanley Cup title, holding on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the final. Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. Barkov set up a goal and scored another while Bobrovsky made 32 saves to continue his run of dominance in the series. The Panthers pounced on turnovers and silenced a fired up Edmonton crowd witnessing the first Cup final game with fans in the city in 18 years.

