Justice Department says Phoenix police violated rights. Here are some cases that drew criticism

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says Phoenix police had a pattern of violating people’s rights, from unjustified deadly force to discrimination against minorities and homeless populations. The government launched the investigation in 2021 after years of complaints. The Phoenix Police Department was criticized for its treatment of protesters in 2020, deaths of people who were restrained by officers, and a high number of shootings by officers. In one case, an officer shot a man who said he wanted to die and was holding a knife at his own throat. Police in one instance waited more than nine minutes help a woman after officers shot her 10 times. The woman died.

