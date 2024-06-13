Massachusetts on verge of becoming second-to-last state to outlaw “revenge porn”

BOSTON (AP) — A bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn” has been approved by lawmakers in the Massachusetts House and Senate and shipped to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, a move advocates say was long overdue. If signed by Healey, the bill — which bars the sharing of explicit images or videos without the consent of those depicted — would leave South Carolina as the only state not to have a law banning revenge porn. The bill, which landed on Healey’s desk Thursday, calls for the development of an educational program for adolescents who engage in revenge porn. An aide to Healey said she has long supported legislation to ban revenge porn.

