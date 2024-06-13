Report: Crash that destroyed I-95 bridge in Philly says unsecured tanker hatch spilled out gasoline
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New details from federal investigations into the crash of a gasoline delivery truck that destroyed an I-95 bridge in Philadelphia a year ago says gasoline spilled out from an unsecured hatch on the top of the tanker. The crash and subsequent fire and explosions in June 2023 killed the driver and closed down the roadway. Video evidence shows the cover to a 16-inch “manhole” on the tanker was open when driver Nathan Moody arrived at a Wilmington, Delaware, terminal to refill the tank. The video obtained by federal investigators shows it was still not properly secured when he drove away to deliver it to a convenience store.