Biden goes straight from G7 to Hollywood fundraiser, balancing geopolitics with his reelection bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hollywood’s A-list is turning out for President Joe Biden’s campaign at a glitzy fundraiser headlined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts that features former President Barack Obama as well. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will interview all four of them at Saturday night’s event at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Top luminaries from the entertainment world have increasingly lined up to help Biden’s campaign. But hobnobbing with the megastars this time means Biden is skipping a summit in Switzerland about ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s a stark reminder that his responsibilities as president and his reelection effort can sometimes conflict.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

