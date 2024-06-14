Family of 6, including 3 children, killed in south Mexico, the latest in a string of family killings

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — A family of six, including three children, were killed by gunmen in the southern Mexico border state of Chiapas. The mayor of the Chiapas town of Pantelho said the killings occurred there Friday. It was the latest in a string of mass killings in which hitmen have wiped out entire families in Mexico. On Sunday, gunmen burst into a home in the north-central state of Guanajuato and killed four women and two children. Both Chiapas, which shares a border with Guatemala, and Guanajuato have been hit by bloody gang turf battles in recent years.

