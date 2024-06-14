Skip to Content
R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely Dan

By
Published 12:06 AM

By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A reunion of R.E.M. was one of the unexpected highlights at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony that also honored legendary band Steely Dan, R&B and rap producer Timbaland, Nashville hitmaker Hillary Lindsey and and Dean Pitchford, who helped Kenny Loggins with the megahit “Footloose.” SZA, Jason Isbell, Carrie Underwood, Trey Anastasio and Kevin Bacon were among the performers who brought the work of the songwriters to life during the gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City Thursday night.

