Ukraine employs a flexible defense while waiting for new Western ammo to get to the front

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian firepower has been improving since U.S. lawmakers approved a much-needed military aid package this spring, though not quickly enough to halt the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. Although the influx of Western munitions has shrunk Kyiv’s glaring artillery disadvantage, Moscow’s forces are still gaining in the Donetsk region, getting closer to crucial Ukrainian supply routes and enabling them to inflict heavy losses during Ukrainian troop rotations. Kyiv has turned to a bend-but-don’t-break strategy to buy time until it can get more Western weapons and ammunition to the front. Senior Ukrainian military officials and soldiers in the field say that by ceding some territory, Ukraine has been able to fight from better defended positions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.