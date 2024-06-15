All eyes are on Kate as she returns to public view at a military parade honoring King Charles III
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain is putting on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III with a military parade on Saturday. Many eyes will be on the Princess of Wales, who is making her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year. Kate announced Friday that she would attend the King’s Birthday Parade after making progress in her treatment. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer. The king, who is also being treated for cancer, will inspect the troops at the event, known as Trooping the Color. It’s a spectacle involving more than 1,000 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses.