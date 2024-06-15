Milan menswear seeks reassurance in nostalgia and artisanal craft, from Fendi to Dolce&Gabbana

MILAN (AP) — Amid ongoing wars, hardening political divides and accelerating climate change, Milan designers made a play for escapism on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, mostly menswear previews for Spring-Summer 2025. Many took inspiration from decades that now seem more reassuring, when the future brimmed with possibility. The message of climate change has penetrated the style studios: Men are offered thigh-baring shorts, open-weave tops and shoes, and inventive construction that permits ventilation on demand.

