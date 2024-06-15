Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test,” only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred during a speech on Saturday night to Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as “Ronny Johnson.” The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden’s mental acuity, something he often does on the campaign trail and social media.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

