Severe, chaotic weather around US with high temperatures in Southwest and Midwest, snow in Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Extreme weather that ranged from triple digit temperatures in the Southwest to unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest was forecast over the U.S. into the early week. Mushy late season snow was headed to the Rocky Mountains and severe thunderstorms were developing from the northern Plains to the upper Midwest. More rain was anticipated in southern Florida, even as flood waters continue to recede there after days of intense rainfall. A fresh batch of tropical moisture will reach the central Gulf Coast in several days and shift toward the Gulf Coast by Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.