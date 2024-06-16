The anti-abortion movement is making a big play to thwart citizen initiatives on reproductive rights

CHICAGO (AP) — Anti-abortion groups and their Republican allies in state governments are using a range of strategies to counter proposed ballot initiatives that are intended to protect reproductive rights or prevent voters from having a say in the fall. The tactics include attempts to get signatures removed from initiative petitions and legislative pushes for competing ballot measures that could confuse voters. And there also are monthslong delays caused by legal battles over ballot initiative language. The strategies are being used in at least seven states where initiatives aimed at codifying abortion and reproductive rights are proposed for the November ballot.

