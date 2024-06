DALLAS (AP) — In a story published June 14, 2024, about NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft resuming data collection, The Associated Press erroneously reported the metric distance Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft are from Earth. Voyager 1 is over 24.14 billion kilometers away, not 24.14 kilometers. Voyager 2 is over 19.31 billion kilometers away, not 19.31 kilometers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.