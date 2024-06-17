Los Angeles will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit against journalist over undercover police photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit it filed against a local journalist and a technology watchdog group last year for posting the photos and information of hundreds of undercover police officers online. The journalist’s attorney says the settlement will cover legal fees for journalist Ben Camacho and the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition. Camacho and the coalition were sued by the city last year after the LAPD inadvertently released undercover officers’ information and photographs to Camacho following a public records request. The settlement was announced Monday. The city’s lawsuit was criticized by media rights experts and a coalition of newsrooms.

