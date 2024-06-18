Biden again calls Trump a ‘convicted felon’ at a fundraiser pushing his 5-day total to around $40M

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is emphasizing Donald Trump’s criminal cases, again calling his likely opponent in November’s election a “convicted felon.” Biden remarks came during a fundraiser Tuesday night with former President Bill Clinton that raised $8 million and pushed the total his reelection campaign has garnered over just five days to roughly $40 million. The vast majority of that figure came from Saturday’s glitzy fundraiser with movie stars and former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles that raised more than $30 million. Biden said Tuesday that “the threat Trump poses in a second term will be greater than his first.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.