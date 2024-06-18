Ralph Lauren goes with basic blue jeans for Team USA’s opening Olympic ceremony uniforms

NEW YORK (AP) — When Team USA walks with the world’s athletes during the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony, they’ll be doing so in snappy blue blazers and blue jeans from Ralph Lauren. Just regular, everyday denim blue jeans. The brand called the pairing “unexpected” yet classic when it unveiled Team USA’s uniforms Tuesday. For the closing ceremony, the team will be wearing sharp white moto-style denim jeans with matching jackets designed in, yes, patriotic red, white and blue. At a media preview Monday, chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren told The Associated Press that nothing says American like blue jeans.

