Wayne Johnson beats Jan. 6 offender Chuck Hand for GOP nomination in Georgia congressional district

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson has beaten convicted Jan. 6 offender Chuck Hand for the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Johnson was the top vote-getter in the May 21 primary. During the campaign he argued that he was better qualified than Hand to challenge 16-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop. Johnson says Bishop should share blame for inflation and emphasizes his business experience. Hand is a construction superintendent who campaigned on rallying a working-class coalition behind Donald Trump. He drew notice after walking out of a televised debate. Hand pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.