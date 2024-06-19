Rifts seem to appear between Israel’s political and military leadership over conduct of the Gaza war

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army’s chief spokesman is apparently questioning the stated goal of destroying the Hamas militant group in Gaza in a rare public rift between the country’s political and military leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will pursue the fight against Hamas, the group running the besieged Gaza Strip, until its military and governing capabilities in the Palestinian territory are eliminated. But with the Israel-Hamas war now in its ninth month, frustration has been mounting. The Israeli military spokesperson said during a television interview that the “business of destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear — it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public.”

By JOSEPH FEDERMAN and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

