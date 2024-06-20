Another police dog dies while trying to help officers arrest a suspect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the second time this month, a police dog has been killed while trying to help arrest a suspect in South Carolina. Authorities say a Richland County Sheriff’s Department dog named Wick was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 77 Thursday when his leash broke and he chased a suspect across the highway. Investigators are still looking for the suspect. Nine days earlier, a State Law Enforcement Division police dog, Coba, was shot and killed as officers tried to arrest a suspect wanted for burglary in Newberry County. Gov. Henry McMaster attended a memorial service to honor Coba on Wednesday.

