Police arrest Republican lawmaker amid gunshot reports in middle of night in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Republican state lawmaker from northern Michigan was arrested early Thursday in Lansing. Rep. Neil Friske’s family operates a popular fruit orchard near Charlevoix. He was arrested in the capital in the middle of the night when police responded to possible gunshots. There was no immediate comment from Friske’s office. But his campaign says Friske is “always exercising” his right to bear arms. The Ingham County prosecutor is awaiting a formal report from police. Friske has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House.