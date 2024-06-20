Police arrest Republican lawmaker amid gunshot reports in middle of night in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Republican state lawmaker from northern Michigan was arrested early Thursday in Lansing. Rep. Neil Friske’s family operates a popular fruit orchard near Charlevoix. He was arrested in the capital in the middle of the night when police responded to possible gunshots. There was no immediate comment from Friske’s office. But his campaign says Friske is “always exercising” his right to bear arms. The Ingham County prosecutor is awaiting a formal report from police. Friske has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.