Trump dwarfs Biden in latest fundraising numbers in show of political force after felony convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign outraised President Joe Biden by more than $60 million last month. That’s according to federal filings made public on Thursday that detailed the Republican fundraising explosion sparked by Trump’s felony convictions. Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee together raised a robust $85 million in May and reported $212 million in the bank at the end of the month. But Trump’s fundraising — for one month at least — dwarfed Biden’s. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee said it raised a jaw-dropping $141 million in May. That includes tens of millions donated immediately after Trump was convicted of 34 felonies in the New York hush money case.

