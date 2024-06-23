Can Biden perform and can Trump be boring? Key questions ahead of high-stakes presidential debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s clash between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump may be the most consequential presidential debate in decades. Biden is desperately seeking momentum amid pervasive concerns about his age and leadership on key foreign and domestic policies. Trump will step onto the stage brimming with confidence, despite his status as the only presidential debate participant ever convicted of a felony. Each candidates has glaring flaws that present their opponent with tremendous opportunity — and risk — if he can take advantage. Any stumbles will be hard to erase or replace quickly. The next debate won’t be until September. The dueling presidents will face off Thursday at 9 p.m. for 90 minutes inside a CNN studio in Atlanta.

