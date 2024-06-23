‘Everything is at stake’ for reproductive rights in 2024, Harris says as Biden-Trump debate nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says “everything is at stake” with reproductive health rights in November’s presidential election. Harris’ comments in an MSNBC interview come as the Biden campaign steps up its focus on contrasting the positions taken by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump on the issue before their debate Thursday night. The Biden campaign plans more than 50 events in battleground states and beyond to mark Monday’s second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the federal legal right to an abortion. Biden and his allies are trying to remind voters that the decision was made by a court that included three conservative justices nominated by Trump.

