Costly election pledges in France stoke fears of splurges that risk pushing country deeper into debt

PARIS (AP) — In France, parties of the far right and the far left are making election promises that are appealing — and expensive. Vying to oust the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron in parliamentary elections starting on June 30, the parties are vowing to cut gasoline taxes, let workers retire earlier and raise wages. Their campaign pledges threaten to bust an already-swollen government budget, push up French interest rates and strain France’s relations with the European Union.

By JOHN LEICESTER, PAUL WISEMAN and STAN CHOE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.