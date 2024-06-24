Costly election pledges in France stoke fears of splurges that risk pushing country deeper into debt
By JOHN LEICESTER, PAUL WISEMAN and STAN CHOE
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — In France, parties of the far right and the far left are making election promises that are appealing — and expensive. Vying to oust the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron in parliamentary elections starting on June 30, the parties are vowing to cut gasoline taxes, let workers retire earlier and raise wages. Their campaign pledges threaten to bust an already-swollen government budget, push up French interest rates and strain France’s relations with the European Union.