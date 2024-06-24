Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 1, leaves more than 20 missing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say that a fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea’s capital has killed one person. Three are injured and more than 20 others are missing. Local fire official Kim Jin-young says rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, on Monday. Kim says 23 people were reported missing but their identification is difficult because a register of the staff was believed to have burned.