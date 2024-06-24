Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 1, leaves more than 20 missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say that a fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea’s capital has killed one person. Three are injured and more than 20 others are missing. Local fire official Kim Jin-young says rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, on Monday. Kim says 23 people were reported missing but their identification is difficult because a register of the staff was believed to have burned.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.