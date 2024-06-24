Plane with 2 on board makes emergency beach landing on New York’s Fire Island. No injuries reported

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane has made an emergency landing on the beach on New York’s Fire Island and the two people on board were uninjured. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Tammy L. Jones says the single-engine Piper PA-28 landed in Atlantique at 12:15 p.m. A Suffolk County police spokesperson says no one was injured. Atlantique is one of the smaller communities on Fire Island, a barrier island along the south shore of New York’s Long Island. It is accessible by ferry from Bay Shore on Long Island. The FAA is investigating the emergency landing.

