More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes under the gun safety law Biden signed

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes under the landmark gun safety legislation President Joe Biden signed two years ago Tuesday. That’s according to a White House report obtained by The Associated Press. The report on the implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act comes as Biden seeks reelection. Biden’s Democratic campaign believes gun control is a motivating issue for voters, particularly suburban college-educated women. Biden signed the legislation June 25, 2022, following mass shootings including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump has promised no new gun regulations if he returns to the White House.

