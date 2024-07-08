Adm. William H. McRaven collaborating with daughter Kelly on follow-up to bestselling picture book

NEW YORK (AP) — Admiral William H. McRaven is teaming with daughter Kelly McRaven on a follow-up to his bestselling “Skipper the Seal” picture book that draws upon his onetime passion for being a superhero. Little Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that the McRavens’ “Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal” will be published March 11, 2025. It will have illustrations by Howard McWilliam. The new book follows the adventures of Skipper as he is asked by the president of the United States to recruit a team of heroes. The admiral’s other books include “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived.”

