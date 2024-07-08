Hatch recalls nearly 1 million power adapters sold with baby sound machines due to shock hazard
NEW YORK (AP) — Due to a shock hazard, a California company is recalling nearly 1 million power adapters sold with sound machines marketed to help infants and young children sleep. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic surrounding the AC power adapter that was supplied with some of Hatch’s Rest 1st generation sound machines can come off when removing the product from an outlet, leaving its prongs exposed. Hatch notes that the issue only is with the adapter accompanying impacted sleeping machines, not the device itself. Hatch is offering a free replacement adapter to customers.