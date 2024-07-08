United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles. The jet later landed safely in Denver. The airline said Monday that there were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001. The wheel was recovered in LA. The airline says it is investigating what happened. The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and 7 crewmembers. It’s the second time a United Boeing jet lost a tire in the past few months. A United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco in March.

