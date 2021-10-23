Utah gun permit applications down after requirement dropped

By DENNIS ROMBOY

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In the months since Utah did away with the law requiring the a permit to carry a concealed firearm, in-state applicants for permits have steadily declined from a high of 4,819 in January to just 765 in September. The Deseret News reports fewer than 780 Utah residents per month have sought a license since the end of June. There are fears that gun owners won’t be prepared to carry weapons safely going forward. The law’s sponsor maintains there are other ways to learn about firearm safety. Utah is now one of 20 states now do not require permits for the open or concealed carry of guns.