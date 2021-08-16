Skip to Content
AP Wyoming
Climber missing near Wyoming’s highest mountain

Sublette County Sheriff's Office

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers are looking for a climber in the area of Wyoming’s highest mountain. Sublette County sheriff’s officials say 41-year-old Thor Hallingbye, of Cheyenne, was reported missing Sunday morning after apparently getting separated from his group near Gannett Peak on Saturday. A helicopter crew is looking for Hallingbye. He’s described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red backpack. Gannett Peak is a 13,810-foot summit in western Wyoming’s Wind River Range. Climbing the peak requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack. 

Associated Press

