Groundbreaking for BTEC Bond Projects

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Blackfoot High School for the BTEC Bond Projects.

Drawings of all of the projects were displayed and can now be seen at the district office.

The groundbreaking comes after the passage of a $23.9 million bond in March.

The project includes a newly-remodeled career and technical education facility.

The bond also included funds to build a new elementary school as well as add upgrades to the high school campus and their athletic complex.