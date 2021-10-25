No public parking Friday at Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery dedication

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Veterans Memorial Cemetery dedication on Friday is expected to have a large turnout.

Plans are being made to be ready for the crowd.

It was announced Monday morning there will be no public parking at the cemetery for the event.

Instead, Miles Bus Company will provide transportation to the dedication from several locations starting at 10 a.m.

The buses from Stalker Elementary and Mountain View Middle School will leave at 10 a.m.

The busses at Blackfoot High School Performing Arts Center and State Hospital South will leave at 10:30 a.m.

The buses will return between 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The dedication is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Idaho Governor Brad Little will be in attendance.

This is just the second state veterans cemetery and first in east Idaho.