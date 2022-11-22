East Idaho BMX opens indoor track in Bingham County

PINGREE, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been nearly 30 years since Bingham County has played host to a BMX track. Now, the sport is making its return to the area because of the efforts of East Idaho BMX. They are opening a new indoor track the will be in a central location for all riders in Eastern and South Eastern Idaho.

The indoor Track is in Pingree, and East Idaho BMX president Derek Smith says finding a location for the track all went done pretty quickly.

"Roughly a little over a month since we got it and got it zoned. And it was just a listing that was up. And, you know, luckily we had the opportunity to be able to, you know, pull through and make it happen. it's been a it's been a pretty sweet experience," Smith said.

Having the track all built and ready to go is a point of anticipation for BMX riders in the area.

"On a scale from one to excited in an 11, of course, is just astronomical. We've had a lot of things fall into place for this to be able to happen, and we're just trying to push forward with the opportunity," East Idaho BMX Vice President Ben Voyles said.

Voyles says the track presents a unique experience for any BMX rider in the area.

"The track is based upon what we call you inside of you, and it works really well for tight spaces like here inside of an arena kind of style place. And the excuse me, and so we had a guy named lance maguire come out and build the track and help us. He's been doing it for 15 years with USA, BMX and so we have a really topnotch track here, true elite. he built he's built tracks for the olympics and so on and so forth. So what we really have here really sets the bar for sure."

The track hopes to provide for a need within the community.

"When you live in Idaho and surrounding areas, you've got, you know, roughly six months of the year kind of weather that's not necessarily outdoor weather. And so it really helps people be able to get a full year round experience on their bike, " Voyles said.

"And so it's pretty sweet for the community. It's pretty sweet for families to have some someplace they can go and have a good time in the winter and be out of the snow," Smith added.

The Track's grand opening will be Saturday November 26. But will already host races as early as Tuesday evening.

"This is where we can work out all the kinks and make sure everything is going to work the way that we need it for," Voyles said.

"As as you can see, we've got a beautiful track and we're really excited about it. We don't have our new gate yet. It'll be here in the next couple of weeks, but it's going to be a lot of fun. and i mean, we're excited to have the people we've had people reaching out from all over to come get a hold of us and come ride," Smith added.

Smith and Voyles say they also hope to bring a outdoor track to Pocatello in the near future. with the hope to have it ready come spring.

The track is located at 1532 W 800 S Pingree Idaho. Registration for Tuesday's races will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information you can find it here.