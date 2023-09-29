Skip to Content
Blackfoot High School parking reminder

today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:51 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blackfoot Police Department is reminding Blackfoot High School students of where they can and can't park due to the recent construction on South Fisher and the new elementary school on Walker Street. 

First there is no student parking on South Fsher in front of the school.

There is also free parking off of Walker Street across from the track and football field.

Student parking rules are enforced between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Not following the rules can lead to a ticket from the Blackfoot Police Department. 

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

