Bingham deputies investigating possible home invasion, 1 dead, another injured

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sheriff deputies are investigating a potential home invasion in Bingham County.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said the investigation is in the early stages but said one person was taken to the hospital, and they are investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies were alerted about the home invasion at approximately 12:15 p.m., from a 911 call. When deputies arrived they discovered one person dead and another injured, they said.

They have not given details about the victims or the suspects.

Investigators have cordoned off the area between 134 W 600 N and asked people to avoid the area.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 208-785-1234.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is released.