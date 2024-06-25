Garbage truck hits power pole, causes power outage in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - About 1,100 customer are without power in the Blackfoot area. It possibly due to a garbage truck that hit powerline in front of the Blackfoot Movie Mill.

According to Idaho Power's outage map, the outage started at 12:21 p.m. It unknown when the power will be restored.

Witnesses tell us the driver of the garbage truck is having to wait inside the cab until power crews arrive.

In the meantime, there will probably be no movies until the power comes back on.