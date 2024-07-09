Idaho gets first Safe Haven Baby Box location

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s first Baby Box was blessed on July 9 at Grove Creek Medical Center at 350 N Meridian in Blackfoot.

These Baby Boxes give parents in crisis an option to securely and legally surrender their infants. Parents who are not able to raise their babies can place them in the secure box.

There are currently 245 of these Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the country. 50 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since 2017. The National Safe Haven Crisis line has helped with more than 150 handoff surrenders, and those numbers increase each year. The surrendered infants are adopted by families registered as foster to adopt, and the local Department of Family Services coordinates the adoption processes.

Monica Kelsey founded Safe Haven Baby Boxes in 2015 to try to end infant abandonment. The organization gives a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1 (1-866-992-2291). Seventeen states have a Baby Box.

“We are thrilled to add Idaho to our states dedicated to end infant abandonment! We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives," Kelsey said. "We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis.”

More information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes can be found here.